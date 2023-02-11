Short Interest in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Rises By 128.6%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Colombier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

