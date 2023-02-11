Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Decreases By 64.6%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGDDY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.26) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

