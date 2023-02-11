Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Declines By 78.1%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,330,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 903,140 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.