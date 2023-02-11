Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Declines By 78.1%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,330,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 903,140 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
