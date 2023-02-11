Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Declines By 98.2%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Elementis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Elementis

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

