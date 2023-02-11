Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Rises By 82.7%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,281. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.