Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Rises By 149.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the January 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

