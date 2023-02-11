Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Decreases By 78.8%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

