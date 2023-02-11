Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Expands By 100.0%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

FJTNY remained flat at $3.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Fuji Media has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.56.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

