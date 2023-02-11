Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Expands By 100.0%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
FJTNY remained flat at $3.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Fuji Media has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.56.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.