Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Declines By 85.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
Shares of Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $113.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $115.00.
About Games Workshop Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Games Workshop Group (GMWKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.