Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Declines By 85.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $113.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

About Games Workshop Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.