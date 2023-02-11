Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Drops By 95.2%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $6.90 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.21) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.00.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

