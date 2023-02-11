Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Declines By 49.9%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Grupo México Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,046. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

