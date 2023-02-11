Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declines By 94.3%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Holcim Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Holcim has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Get Holcim alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.