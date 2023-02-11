Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Expands By 74.3%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,914. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

