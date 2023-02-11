Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 93.4%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SUSC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 170,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

