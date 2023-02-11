Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 93.4%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
SUSC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 170,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.03.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.