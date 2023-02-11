Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Drops By 100.0%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leo Holdings Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 21,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

LHC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.