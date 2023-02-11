Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 75.1%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 3.08%.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

