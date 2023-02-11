Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Rises By 104.2%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

NYSE:MLP opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.59. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

