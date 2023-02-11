Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 316.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 316.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE CAF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 12,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $18.66.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.02%.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
