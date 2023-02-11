Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 316.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 316.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CAF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 12,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,036,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 213,712 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

