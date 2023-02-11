Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 316.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 316.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CAF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 12,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,036,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 213,712 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

See Also

