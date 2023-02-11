Short Interest in Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 96.5%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

Shares of ODYY remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Odyssey Health has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

