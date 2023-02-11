Short Interest in Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 96.5%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
Shares of ODYY remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Odyssey Health has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About Odyssey Health
