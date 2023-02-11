Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Decreases By 66.8%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,026,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the January 15th total of 12,116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,097.2 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
