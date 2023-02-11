Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Drops By 61.2%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 177,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:QLGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. 24,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,533. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.39. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.16% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. On average, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

