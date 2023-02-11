Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 4,433.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 4,433.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REEMF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

