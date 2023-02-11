Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Rises By 394.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 394.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 236,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,226. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.