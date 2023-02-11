Short Interest in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Declines By 59.8%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Relativity Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Relativity Acquisition stock remained flat at $12.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Relativity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

