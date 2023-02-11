Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 44.4%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RenovoRx Price Performance
RNXT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 30,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.43. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.