Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 44.4%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RNXT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 30,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.43. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of RenovoRx by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

