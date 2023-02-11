Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Declines By 53.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Get Rexel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexel from €23.30 ($25.05) to €26.50 ($28.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rexel from €18.79 ($20.20) to €20.00 ($21.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

About Rexel

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.