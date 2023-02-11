Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Declines By 53.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Rexel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexel from €23.30 ($25.05) to €26.50 ($28.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rexel from €18.79 ($20.20) to €20.00 ($21.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.
About Rexel
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
