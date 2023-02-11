Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Grows By 165.5%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

