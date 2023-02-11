Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Decreases By 43.8%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. SAI.TECH Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

