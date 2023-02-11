Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declines By 80.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $790.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

