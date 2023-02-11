Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increases By 544.4%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 544.4% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.56) to €37.00 ($39.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Further Reading

