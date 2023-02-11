Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Declines By 64.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Devices by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth $34,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAYD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

