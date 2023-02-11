Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Decreases By 91.1%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

Tiger Brands stock remained flat at $11.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.2849 per share. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

