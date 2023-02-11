Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Grows By 164.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

