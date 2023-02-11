Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Grows By 164.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
