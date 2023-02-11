Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Declines By 50.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TUWOY opened at $0.20 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TUWOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

