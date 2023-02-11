Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Decreases By 40.5%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 926,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Upland Software Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

About Upland Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 82.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth $322,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

