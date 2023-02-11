Short Interest in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Rises By 242.5%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 242.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,683,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 133,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 38,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.78.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
