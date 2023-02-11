Short Interest in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Rises By 242.5%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 242.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,683,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 133,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 38,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th.

