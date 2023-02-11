Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Decreases By 79.8%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

SRTTY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,034. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

