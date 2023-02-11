Siacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.92 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $222.48 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,806.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00429644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.41 or 0.00740215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00571880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,309,482,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

