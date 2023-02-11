Siacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.92 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $222.48 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,806.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00429644 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015280 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00097806 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.41 or 0.00740215 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00571880 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000905 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,309,482,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
