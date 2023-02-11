Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0040

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $214.30 million and $8.41 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,669.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00432561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00098069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00735501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00570962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,307,832,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

