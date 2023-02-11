Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.08-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €94.00 ($101.08) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 206,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.22%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.