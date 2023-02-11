Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 156,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.