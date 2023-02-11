Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SLVRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 66,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

