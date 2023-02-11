Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of C$755.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$330,973.68.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

