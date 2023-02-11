SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. SILVERspac has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $6,555,000.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

