SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 3.7% Higher

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 1,134,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 831,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

