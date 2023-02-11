Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

SPG stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

