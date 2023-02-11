Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

