Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

