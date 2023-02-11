SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 51.1% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $505.74 million and approximately $193.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00219931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021201 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,835,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,116,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40616762 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $290,994,321.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.