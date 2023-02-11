Sirius XM’s (SIRI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.